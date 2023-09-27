Equal opportunities tribunal rules against pastor Ssempa

The Equal Opportunities Commission Tribunal has banned Pastor Martin Ssempa from uttering or posting on social or mainstream media, any statement that could cause stigma against people living with, or affected by HIV/AIDS. In 2019, the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development petitioned the commission to punish Ssempa for his post on Twitter that was thought to stigmatize people living with HIV/AIDs. The tribunal has issued a ruling which appears to be less punitive but Ssempa told NTV he will petition the high court.