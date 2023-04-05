Epilepsy national prevalence stands at 1.69%

A national community-based survey on Epilepsy conducted by Makerere School of Public Health shows that Uganda's prevalence stands at 1.69% affecting all age groups. The study also reveals that the non-communicable disease is evenly spread across the country with many of the affected people unable to easily access medicines for treatment. The dissemination happened in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Health and members of the health committee in parliament this morning.