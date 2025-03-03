Environmentalists, leaders start demarcating wetlands in Fort Portal

As a move to safeguard wetlands and protect the environment with Fort Portal City, authorities together with development partners in the area have teamed up to open wetland boundaries to stop encroachment and protect wetlands to save the environment. Dr. Brian Guma, team leader of the Albert Water Management Zone at the Ministry of Water and Environment, stated that a survey conducted in collaboration with Fort Portal revealed that 50% of the wetlands in the area have been encroached upon. This has prompted leaders to embark on a demarcation exercise to reduce wetland encroachment.