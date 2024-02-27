Environmentalists embark on a 518 kilometer trek

Environmental activists from different parts of the country have started a 518 kilometre journey from Fort Portal via Kasese through, Mbarara, Masaka up to Kampala to commemorate this year's Water Week. Geoffrey Walker Ayeni, the team leader told journalists that through their trek, they register burning environmental issues which they submit to the Ministry of Water and Environment who forward them to Parliament for consideration. He says they make stop overs in various areas to sensitise the public about the dangers of degrading the environment.