Environmentalists call for more protection towards Apes

Wildlife conservationists are calling for deliberate and immediate action to conserve the country’s primates. This was at the launch of the Apes Of Uganda Exhibition, one of the activities preceding World Wildlife Day to be celebrated on 3rd March. The exhibition running for 6 months, seeks to generate deep insights into integrated primate conservation and sustainable tourism business. The experts are worried that if nothing is done the country could lose the already endangered species.