Entebbe street vendors resist being evicted from municipality roads

Vendors in Entebbe Municipality have protested the council's decision to ban weekly markets in the area, with some collapsing after police impounded their groceries. Tensions rose as security personnel forcefully evicted the vendors. Entebbe Municipal Council Mayor Fabrice Rulinda stated that the move aims to regulate markets and maintain order, emphasizing that streets have never been designated as market spaces.