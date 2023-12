Entebbe sports club demolition: Four suspects in custody

Police in Entebbe are detaining four individuals suspected of being part of a gang that demolished the Entebbe Institute Club building. Two excavator tractors, used in the building's demolition, were impounded during the operation. The sports club, constructed in 1905 and home to over 70 sports students, primarily engaged in table tennis and badminton, was targeted in the incident.