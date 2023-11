Entebbe magistrate urges legal changes to fight Airport narcotics trafficking

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has appealed to the government to amend the law pertaining to those convicted of trafficking narcotics, with the aim of better controlling this issue at Entebbe Airport. This request coincided with the formal destruction by the police of 56 tons of narcotics seized from traffickers at Entebbe Airport in Nsambya today.