Entebbe Hospital faces water disconnection over failure to pay UGX 488 million debt

The taps at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital have run dry after National Water and Sewerage Corporation cut the water supply due to accumulated unpaid bills amounting to 488 million shillings. This jeopardizes the provision of essential healthcare services to the approximately 3.7 million people served by the hospital across six districts. Naguru Referral Hospital is also facing a similar crisis, with its water supply disconnected because it owes UGX 1.3 billion.