Entebbe business owners want a dialogue with URA

Business operators in Entebbe Municipality are demanding a dialogue with Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Registration Services Bureau and other government bodies to review their tax assessment because most of their businesses are struggling. Most of the business people are hotel operators, airport service providers and other small-scale retailers. They say much as URA's obligation is to collect taxes, they have to do realistically because most businesses in Entebbe have never recovered since the outbreak of Covid-19 some three years ago.