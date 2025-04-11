Empowering leaders: Stanbic launches education program

Stanbic Bank is launching an education leadership program designed to empower leaders and proprietors in the education and sports sectors. The initiative aims to provide both financial and non-financial support to help institutions thrive amid challenges such as financial losses and operational risks like fires. According to Olga Biribonwa, Head of the Public Sector at Stanbic Bank, staying relevant in today’s educational landscape requires institutions to be proactive in their business strategies and responsive to evolving demands. Racheal Nabisubi reports.