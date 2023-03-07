Emorimor agreed to Serere faithful travel plans

The Iteso Cultural Union has finally spoken out on the presumed disappearance of 273 believers of Christ Disciples’ Church in Serere district. Fear and anxiety gripped Serere last week following the failure by authorities to trace the group which left Serere without the knowledge by authorities and members of the communities where they come from. Now, the minister of Information Iteso Cultural Union Gabriel Opolot Ononge has revealed that the group was cleared to go on a three day Christianity mission in Nyangatom Worida province in South Ethiopia. According Ononge the missionary work is one of the five pillars agreed upon in the 2019 Ateker Peace caravan held in Ethiopia to foster peace and harmony amongst the Ateker communities.