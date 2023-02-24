Emmanuel Omoding elected Serere County MP

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission declared Emmanuel Omoding who is the son of the former Serere County Member of Parliament, the late Patrick Okabe, the winner of the by-election. Omoding who contested on an independent ticket garnered 15,000 votes to beat the next immediate contender, the National Resistance Movement candidate Philip Oucor who polled 13,000 votes. The chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission Tanga Odoi conceded defeat but argued that it had resulted from the internal differences in the party leadership in the Teso sub-region.