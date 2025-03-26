Elias Nalukoola finally joins 11th parliament

Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, the Kawempe North MP-elect, whose election was characterized by violence, was finally sworn in as a full member of the 11th Parliament earlier today. The swearing-in was presided over by Speaker Anita Among in the Speaker's chambers, as Parliament is still in recess. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, and other MPs of the National Unity Platform party also attended. Nalukoola was accompanied by his wife and daughter, alongside his father and other dignitaries.