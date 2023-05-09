Elgon coffee farmers combat climate change through carbon farming initiative

The Elgon regions of Bugisu and Sebei have always grappled with the challenges of climate change that have resulted in landslides, mudslides, floods, loss of lives and destruction of crops. In a bid to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change, coffee farmers through Solida-ridad East and Central Africa started an initiative in 2021 where over 1000 coffee farmers were selected as a pilot to start practicing carbon farming and the farmers are paid for the carbon credit that has accumulated in their gardens. Out of the 1000 farmers, 368 have benefited from the carbon financing and the project is targeting over 56,000 farmers in Uganda and Kenya to benefit from carbon farming in the next 5 years.