Eleven charged with unlawful ammunition manufacturing

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Eleven individuals, including KCCA's Executive Secretary's Personal Assistant, Magala Umar, and a 47-year-old housewife from Kayunga, Masaba Farida, were presented before the Chief Magistrate's Court at Nabweru.

They face charges of Unlawful Manufacture of Ammunition under the Firearms Act's Section 11(1) and (3). Chief Magistrate Namusobya Sarah Mutebi presided over the hearing, where the group pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, between January and May 2023, within Kampala Metropolitan North Areas, the accused, along with other individuals still at large, allegedly engaged in the unlawful manufacture or assembly of improvised explosive devices.

Pending further investigations, the accused have been remanded to Luzira prison until June 6th, 2023. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the matter.



