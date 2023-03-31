Electricity Regulatory Authority launches project to encourage girls to study sciences

The Energy Ministry launched the women in Energy program with the aim of imparting girl students to get interest in science and technology. Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the Executive Director Electricity Regulatory Authority [ERA] says most girls have a negative attitude towards science subjects, which has led to a low turn-up of women participating in the sciences, on the grounds that they are only for men. The call came as the authority led a campaign, starting with Nabisunsa Girls SS and it will be taken across all schools to encourage girls to participate in the sciences.