Electoral reforms remain on paper two years later | Panorama

The framers of the 1995 Constitution sought a complete break from Uganda's turbulent past characterized by a total breakdown of the rule of law. Successive amendments to the Constitution however have been viewed by proponents of democracy as setbacks that threaten the country's progress towards normalizing a constitutional order. Two years to the next election, the government's proposed constitutional reforms are yet to be tabled raising questions about its commitment to reforms.