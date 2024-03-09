Electoral Commission looks to boost civic education in schools

The Electoral Commission has embarked on the process of vote education by conducting elections in schools, in a bid to equip young people with leadership skills while they are still in school. In Wakiso, the commission commenced its activity at Namagunga Boarding Primary School, where pupils conducted their election under the guidance of electoral officials. Sr. Asumputa Babirye the Headteacher of Namagunga Boarding Primary school says engaging pupils in leadership encourages them to gain confidence as well as letting them learn to handle their affairs at a tender age. However, the school does not allow the learners to engage in multi-party politics.