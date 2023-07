Elderly policeman, 72, struggles to obtain his retirement

In May 1970, a young and eager Noah Onyango donned the revered police uniform. With an unwavering commitment to protect and serve, well he embarked on a journey that would consume his very essence. For over five decades, he served the police force. Onyango, now aged 73, should be comfortably retired but he has instead spent the last few years battling a system that has left him in deep regret