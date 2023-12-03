Elderly in Teso call for more support

The special interest groups in Teso region the elderly, disabled, women, and youths are calling for more support in accessing government livelihood programs like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, women fund, and youth livelihood fund. The call came during the monitoring visit by the Equal Opportunities Commission there, which looked at the participation of special interest groups in government projects. The commission found that the locals felt marginalized and abandoned.