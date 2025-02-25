Eight finance ministry officials denied bail

Eight officials from the finance ministry have today been sent back on remand, following a call by the prosecution to be given more time to scrutinize the security and surety documents that their lawyers submitted at the Anti-Corruption Court. The presiding judge, Justice Lawrence Gidudu, assessed the sureties for the suspects, who included members of parliament, ministry of finance officials, and other government agency officials. This means that the suspects will have spent 25 days on remand before a final verdict on their bail applications, which will be delivered on the 3rd of March 2025.