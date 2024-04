Eid Al-Fitr prayers: Tabliq muslims condemn recent assault of muslims in Kololo

Tabliq Muslims have condemned the actions of security officers who assaulted people at a recent event held at Kololo Independence Grounds. This involved the flogging of Muslim faithfuls at Kololo Airstrip during the launch of Salaam Bank, after which Muslims received iftar packages. The concerns were raised at Eid prayers held at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala.