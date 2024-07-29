Efforts to restore River Mpologoma, which spans 11 districts

The Ministry of Water and Environment, in partnership with Water Aid, has launched a $9.5 million project to restore River Mpologoma and help communities adapt to climate change. The four-and-a-half-year project will span 11 districts within the Mpologoma catchment areas of Busoga, Bukedi, and Bugisu. It will include the construction of an early warning system to alert communities about potential floods and landslides. The project was inaugurated by Sam Cheptoris, the Minister for Water and Environment.