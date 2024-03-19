Education Ministry to boost funding, infrastructure for schools nationwide

In a bid to improve the quality of education across the country, the Education Ministry is set to increase support for schools through various initiatives.

This includes enhancing capitation grants, providing essential instruction materials, investing in Continuous Professional Development for teachers, bolstering teachers' welfare, recruiting more educators, and ensuring adequate assessment materials for learners.

This announcement comes as part of the ministry's comprehensive plan to elevate the standards of primary government-aided schools. An estimated 309 billion shillings will be allocated for the implementation of these initiatives, marking a significant investment in the education sector.

According to Dr. John Chryzestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, these efforts will kick off in the next financial year. The primary objective is to raise literacy levels, particularly among children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.





Advertisement

Under the new plan, the government will allocate 120 billion shillings annually for the renovation of primary schools. This initiative will be rolled out in phases, with a focus on addressing infrastructure challenges such as deteriorating classrooms and inadequate sanitation facilities, which often hinder students' access to education.

The ministry's agenda also includes the construction of 247 government seed secondary schools in the upcoming financial year. This initiative aims to strengthen the Universal Secondary Education system and improve educational outcomes nationwide.

The move has been welcomed by educators and stakeholders, who see it as a significant step towards providing a conducive learning environment for all students. With increased funding and infrastructure improvements, the Education Ministry is poised to make substantial progress in enhancing the quality of education and narrowing the achievement gap among learners.