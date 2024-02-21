Education Ministry says only 35% of teachers are trained in Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Ministry of Education interfacing with the Education Parliamentary Committee on education to discuss salient issues in the education sector. According to the Ministry, the O- level curriculum is still difficult to execute with only 35% of targeted teachers trained on the new curriculum. Many schools have stuck their Mindset on emphasis on examinations with some schools still conducting beginning of term, midterm, and end of term contrary to the design of the curriculum.