Education Ministry releases 2022 UACE results

The Uganda National Examinations Board released the results of the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate Examinations (UACE), with a call for a clear national strategy to encourage more girls to enrol for science subjects. While female students performed better than their male counterparts and showed a lower failure rate, many of them shun science subjects. The release of the UACE results indicated the completion of the 2022 exam cycle.