Education Ministry initiates consultations on TVET bill to enhance technical, vocational education

The Ministry of Education has initiated consultative discussions to introduce the TVET bill, with State Minister for Higher Education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo stating that the bill aims to streamline the delivery and assessment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This announcement was made during the release of the July-August UBTEB results, where UBTEB Executive Director Onesmus Oyesigye reported no significant change in performance compared to April-May 2023, although 55 students had their results canceled due to involvement in examination malpractice.