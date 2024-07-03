Education Ministry calls for holistic transformation of school designs in East Africa

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Education Ministry has highlighted the importance of a holistic transformation of the education sector, including the environment. This call came during an ongoing School Design Conference for East Africa in Kampala, focusing on community-centered, climate-adapted, energy-efficient, cost-effective, and durable school designs.

For years, congestion and poor classroom infrastructure have been major challenges in Uganda's education sector, negatively impacting learning across East Africa.

Addressing the conference, Ministry's Under Secretary Dr. Jane Egau Okou highlighted the static nature of school designs in Uganda despite global changes.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for conducive learning environments to enhance student performance.

The country director of Enabel stressed the importance of adequate light and space in modern school designs.

He urged regional governments to increase education sector budgets to achieve these goals.

Meanwhile, Prof. Peter Clegg, founder of Fielden Foundation, advocated for adaptable and climate-resilient school infrastructure designs integrating with the natural landscape.

Experts called for a shift from teacher-centered to student-centered learning practices, promoting innovation and problem-solving skills.

Experts urged collaboration to ensure equitable, quality education, with the Ministry of Education committing to a holistic education system transformation.

Experts also called for a unified effort to develop a comprehensive School Design guide for East Africa, promoting higher quality, sustainable school facilities and student-centered learning.