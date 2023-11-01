Education Minister Janet Museveni donates shs50 million

The Minister of Education, Janet Kataha Museveni, has donated Shs50 million to Kasaana Junior School, where seven pupils died when their dormitory caught fire on Monday. The money was handed over to the school administrators by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ketty Lamaro, last evening. Ms. Lamaro says the families of the deceased children will be given Shs5 million to cover burial expenses, and those who are in the hospital will be given Shs1 million each.