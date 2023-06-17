Education Minister conveys condolences to families affected by Kasese school attack

Education Minister Janet Museveni Kataha has expressed condolences for the victims of the recent attack at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, Kasese. Assuring parents and guardians, she urged them to remain calm and reassured them about the safety of their children in school. Speaking from the state house in Nakasero, the first lady emphasized that security forces are actively engaged in efforts to apprehend the assailants responsible for the attack.