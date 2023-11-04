Education experts weigh in on challenges facing schools

In a bid to improve the standard and quality of education performance in the Rwenzori region, educationists and other stakeholders such as headteachers and local leaders converged on the Night Rose Hotel in Fort Portal city. The meeting was called to devise means of improving teaching, in bid to end and train students who can be productive in many spheres of life. The dialogue was organized by the Mountain of the Moon University in Fortportal to bridge the gaps of poor performance in the region.