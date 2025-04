Edith Aliguma: Transforming Kiryandongo through leadership

Edith Aliguma Adyeri is the Kiryandongo District LCV Chairperson. In the last five years, she has transformed the lives of countless residents through her tireless advocacy and innovative approach to leadership. Aliguma is one of the six female LCV chairpersons in the country. She spoke to Jocylinne Nakibuule about her political journey and ambitions.