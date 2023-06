Economists concerned at state of indebtedness in 2023-2024 national budget

Economists are optimistic that policy measures adopted by the government could help reduce the accumulated 80 trillion shillings public debt.This assertion is conditional on government maintaining a strict adherence to a reduced appetite for borrowing while widening the tax base. It is projected that the public debt will increase to 89 trillion shillings by the end of this month when the financial year ends.