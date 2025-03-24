EC gazettes Nalukoola as Kawempe North MP-elect

We start off with news from the political arena: The Electoral Commission has published the results of the Kawempe North by-election in the Uganda Gazette, paving the way for the swearing-in of Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola as the Kawempe North MP-elect. The development comes after the commission faced multiple criticisms from the public over the delay of the gazettement. As Daniel Kibet reports, it is not clear when Nalukoola will take the oath of office, but it could happen this week if Parliament decides to carry out the exercise immediately.