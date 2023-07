EC chairperson calls for an end to electoral violence

The Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama has called for calm and an end to violence in the coming Hoima bye election. This as the district gets ready to hold bye elections to replace Hoima District Chairperson, following the death of the former office holder Kadir Kirungi, who died on the 17th of March this year. Byabakama launched roadmap, started with updating of the voter register on Monday 24th next week.