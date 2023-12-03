East African Standby Force: Kinshasa Kinshasa dispatches regional troops from DRC

The East African Community regional force has begun its withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo after Kinshasa deemed it ineffective and refused to renew its mandate. The force was first deployed in the violence-plagued region in November last year after the resurgence of the M23 rebel group. The DRC is now counting on security forces from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to which the DRC also belongs, to replace the EAC.