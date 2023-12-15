East African leaders gather for Somalia's EAC accession signing

This afternoon, three East African heads of state are expected to attend the signing ceremony of the Treaty of Accession by the Federal Republic of Somalia at State House Entebbe. President Museveni will host his counterparts, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia, and President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, who also chairs the EAC Summit of Heads of State. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Uganda last night. Somalia was formally admitted to the EAC last month, becoming the eighth member state.