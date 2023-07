East African economy in tails as smuggling rears it's ugly head | Panorama

The East African economies especially Kenya and Uganda are experiencing a downturn as rising debt and bloated administrative costs, remain inimical to growth or development. Locals at the border Districts of Malaba, Busia, and Namisindwa have now resorted to smuggling, which has soared as a result of the depreciating Kenyan currency, among other factors.