EALA urges tax regime harmonization for boosted trade

East African Legislative Assembly members have unanimously passed a motion calling on partner states to harmonize their tax regimes. Uganda's representative, George Odongo, moved the motion, stating that it would boost trade in the region if implemented. The regional legislators observe that tax regimes in the EAC region vary, with Tanzania charging 18% Value Added Tax, Uganda 18%, Kenya 16%, Burundi 15%, Rwanda 18%, and South Sudan not charging VAT. The assembly is currently holding a sitting in Nairobi, Kenya.