EALA tasked to incorporate social issues

The speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly Joseph Ntakirutimana has tasked women legislators to ensure that they mainstream gender in budgeting for the people of East Africa. Ntakirutimana says EAC can not attain its objectives of a people-centered community until obstacles hinder the effective participation of women in leadership. Ntakirutimana was addressing the EALA Women caucus during their training on gender budget mainstreaming in Arusha Tanzania.