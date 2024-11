EALA donates to babies’ home in Entebbe

The East African Legislative Assembly Women’s Caucus donated items to St. Teresa Children’s Home in Entebbe. Chairperson Fatuma Ndaginza explained that this donation is part of their corporate social responsibility to support the needy across East African partner states. Uganda Women Parliamentary Association Chairperson Sarah Opendi encouraged couples to adopt children, giving them a chance at a meaningful life.