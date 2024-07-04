EALA concerned over rising corruption in East African Community

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly have expressed concern about the rising corruption and levels of impunity within institutions of the East African Community.

The lawmakers are particularly worried about the high levels of graft and the misappropriation of the hard-earned contributions of the partner states, which remain largely unaccounted for.

Heads of state have come under scrutiny for failing to assent to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Bill, which was passed three years ago with the aim of punishing offenders.