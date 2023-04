EACOP opens liaison office in Masaka

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline [EACOP] has opened a Liaison office in Masaka City to address the emerging concerns of people who are affected by the oil pipeline within the districts of the greater Masaka region. The pipeline will be constructed from Hoima to Tanga in Tanzania cutting through the greater Masaka districts of Lwengo, Gomba, Ssembabule, Rakai and Kyotera.