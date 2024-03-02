EACOP-impacted residents secure gov’t support

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project has moved to support households affected with skills and starter inputs to boost their agricultural production in Mubende and Lwengo districts. According to EACOP officials, at least 622 project-affected households in Mubende District and 503 homes in Lwengo District have been primed to benefit from this initiative, as part of the company's commitment to empower those affected through livelihood restoration program, aiming to restore, transition, and improve their livelihood by utilizing the available household resources post resettlement and will be implemented in 10 districts crossed by EACOP.