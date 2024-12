EACOP delays compensation, offers training to affected youth

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project is facing delays in disbursing compensation funds intended for project-affected persons. Samuel Mugisha, a representative from the Uganda Petroleum Authority, says 3,762 Project Affected Persons, of which 98 percent have already been compensated. EACOP has provided vocational training and startup kits to over 200 youth from project-affected households in Mubende District.