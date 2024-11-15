EACJ Appellate Division hears appeal against EACOP project

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The Appellate Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), composed of five judges, has begun hearing an appeal filed by a group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) challenging the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The appeal follows a judgment by the EACJ’s First Instance Division, which dismissed the CSOs’ petition for late filing. The appellants argue that the lower court erred in its decision and are seeking reinstatement of the case by the appellate court.

Representatives from Uganda and Tanzania's attorney generals’ chambers appeared in court as respondents, defending the project.

The appellants contend that the 1,143-kilometer heated pipeline, stretching from Lake Albert in Uganda to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania, poses significant environmental risks. They claim the project traverses sensitive ecosystems, including wetlands and national parks, endangering biodiversity and fragile habitats.

Additionally, the CSOs raised human rights concerns, citing allegations of assaults on project-affected persons and forced evictions from ancestral lands. These grievances formed part of their initial petition, which was dismissed with costs by the lower court.

The case continues to draw attention to the balance between economic development, environmental conservation, and human rights in the region.