EAC to take action over Elegu maize trucks

A joint team from Uganda and South Sudan has been set in place to witness the verification of maize intercepted by the Juba government. The State Minister for Trade Harriet Ntabaazi told parliament last evening that a standards team from the East African Community would undertake the exercise from this Friday. Ntabaazi says the 65 trucks laden with maize grain and flour will be driven back from South Sudan into no man’s land between the two neighborly states.