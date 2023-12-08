EAC to lose shs41 trillion for failing to conserve environment

The East African Community Secretariat has issued a survey revealing that the region stands to incur an annual loss exceeding 11 billion US dollars, equivalent to approximately 40.7 trillion shillings unless measures are taken to safeguard and preserve its landscapes and environment. Dr. Peter Mathuki, the Secretary-General of the East African Community, unveiled the survey report today at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Our reporter, Jjingo Francis, provides further details.