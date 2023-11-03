EAC to discuss future of standby force, admitting Somalia

The Heads of State of the seven Partner States of the East African Community are now scheduled to meet in Arusha, Tanzania on the 24th of this month to make some groundbreaking decisions. According to the Secretary-General of the East African Community, Dr. Peter Mathuki, the heads of state will decide whether to extend the mandate of the East African Community Standby Force in Eastern DRC and also whether to admit Somalia into the community.